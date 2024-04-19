Business Standard
Google's ad-privacy changes not enough to protect consumer privacy: UK

Google plans to completely phase out the use of third-party cookies for users in the second half of 2024

Reuters
The UK privacy regulator said Google's proposed replacements for cookies need to do more to protect consumer privacy, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday, citing internal documents reviewed by them.
 
Google's proposed technology, dubbed Privacy Sandbox, leaves gaps that can be exploited to undermine privacy and identify users who should be kept anonymous, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) wrote in a draft report, according to WSJ.
 
Privacy Sandbox is an initiative that aims to phase out support for third-party cookies and reduce cross-site and cross-app tracking while keeping online content free for all.
 
Google plans to completely phase out the use of third-party cookies for users in the second half of 2024.
 
UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in the Chrome browser because the watchdog is worried it will impede competition in digital advertising.
 
The ICO is trying to get Google to make changes and sharing its concerns with CMA, and the latter has promised to consider the privacy regulator's recommendations as it evaluates Google's plans, the report said.
 
ICO, CMA and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
 

