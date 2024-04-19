Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dubai floods: IndiGo issues travel advisory amid unprecedented rainfall

As heavy rain lashes the Gulf nation, the Indian Embassy in Dubai emphasised on Thursday that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines

Indigo

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo airline issued a travel advisory to passengers on Thursday night due to bad weather conditions in Dubai caused by heavy rainfall in the Gulf nation.
In a message on X, the airline said, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights to/from #Dubai are impacted due to Airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather. Please keep a track of your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As heavy rain lashes the Gulf nation, the Indian Embassy in Dubai emphasised on Thursday that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families.
They further stated that relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations.
"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. -Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. - Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the Indian embassy in Dubai said in a post shared on X.
Moreover, the embassy stressed in their post that the helpline numbers will remain active until the situation normalizes.
They further assured to remain committed to serving the Indian community currently living in or traveling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
"We have facilitated connect between stranded passengers and their family in India. - Helpline numbers will continue until normalcy returns. We remain committed to serving the Indian community living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates," the post read.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have urged residents to stay at home after large parts of the region were lashed by torrential rain, hail, and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dubai Gulf countries Rainfall Floods IndiGo Airlines Indigo cancels flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon