Dubai floods: IndiGo issues travel advisory amid unprecedented rainfall

IndiGo airline issued a travel advisory to passengers on Thursday night due to bad weather conditions in Dubai caused by heavy rainfall in the Gulf nation.

In a message on X, the airline said, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights to/from #Dubai are impacted due to Airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather. Please keep a track of your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport".

As heavy rain lashes the Gulf nation, the Indian Embassy in Dubai emphasised on Thursday that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families.

They further stated that relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations.

"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. -Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. - Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the Indian embassy in Dubai said in a post shared on X.

Moreover, the embassy stressed in their post that the helpline numbers will remain active until the situation normalizes.

They further assured to remain committed to serving the Indian community currently living in or traveling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

"We have facilitated connect between stranded passengers and their family in India. - Helpline numbers will continue until normalcy returns. We remain committed to serving the Indian community living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates," the post read.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have urged residents to stay at home after large parts of the region were lashed by torrential rain, hail, and thunderstorms on Tuesday.