close
Sensex (0.28%)
67707.77 + 188.77
Nifty (0.27%)
20156.45 + 53.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5865.15 + 28.90
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40792.35 + 76.30
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
46095.75 + 94.90
Heatmap

Google's Sundar Pichai joins CEOs in White House meeting on immigration

President Joe Biden's administration has requested $600 million from Congress for housing, and said it will work with cities to facilitate work permits for eligible asylum seekers

Sundar Pichai, google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Justin Sink

Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai and Accenture PLC’s Julie Sweet were among nearly 40 chief executives to press the White House on immigration and offer potential solutions in a Thursday meeting as concerns mount that undocumented migrants are straining resources in major cities across the US. 

The group, Welcome.US, a refugee resettlement nonprofit, met with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and pledged new resources for refugees who arrive in America. Commitments included credits for ride-share services and public transportation, pro bono legal services, workforce training, and support for the government’s public service announcement campaign seeking to divert those entering the country illegally to new refugee pathways. That campaign was unveiled by the administration earlier this year.

Welcome.US, a public-private partnership, also discussed ways to meet immediate needs in areas impacted by migration, including the delivery of goods and services and proactively engaging other communities to welcome individuals in search of work and shelter, the White House said in a statement.

Mayors in some cities, including New York’s Eric Adams, have asked the federal government to increase support for arriving migrants. 

President Joe Biden’s administration has requested $600 million from Congress for housing, and said it will work with cities to facilitate work permits for eligible asylum seekers.

Also Read

Google gearing up for another round of layoffs? Here's what CEO Pichai says

Vaishnaw discusses India Stack, 'Make-in-India' with Sundar Pichai

Google to unlock new experiences in Search and beyond: Sundar Pichai

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

In an open letter to Pichai, Google staff asks for better handling of cuts

Key trade crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens after 9 days

Historic India Club to close doors in London after losing lengthy battle

LIVE: Haryana govt suspends mobile Internet in Nuh after Cong MLA arrest

China factory output, retail sales figures give boost to recovery prospects

China's new home prices in August fall at fastest pace in 10 months

Topics : Google Sundar Pichai White House immigration

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon