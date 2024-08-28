Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Typhoon Shanshan begins dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaves 1 dead

Typhoon Shanshan begins dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaves 1 dead

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Shanshan is set to reach southern Kyushu and possibly make landfall Thursday where it forecasts up to 60 centimetres

Japan typhoon

Typhoon Shanshan was about 50 kilometres (31 miles) south of the Kagoshima prefecture early Thursday. | Representative photo: ANI

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A typhoon moving at a bicycle speed began dumping rain on parts of Japan Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several injured as weather officials issued the highest-level warnings in the country's south, expected to be the most hard-hit.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Shanshan is set to reach southern Kyushu and possibly make landfall Thursday where it forecasts up to 60 centimetres (23.6 inches) of rainfall in 24 hours. It also said the typhoon will bring strong winds, high waves and significant rainfall to most of the country, particularly the Kagoshima prefecture.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The warm, humid air around the typhoon and a separate high-pressure system caused heavy rain in the central Japanese city of Gamagori, where a landslide buried a house with five people inside. Four of them were rescued but one later died and a fourth was found unconscious. Workers were searching for the fifth person, according to the city's disaster management department.
On the southern island of Amami, where the typhoon passed, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.
Typhoon Shanshan was about 50 kilometres (31 miles) south of the Kagoshima prefecture early Thursday as it headed north just off the western coast of Kyushu island, packing winds of up to 180 kilometres (112 miles) per hour, according to the meteorological agency.
Weather and government officials are concerned about extensive damage as the typhoon slowly sweeps up the Japanese archipelago over the next few days, threatening floods and landslides and paralysing transportation, businesses and daily activity.

More From This Section

China Flag

Protests on rise in China amid sluggish economy, housing crisis: Report

Kenya Protest

African debt crisis may have severe implications for world economy

Social media, Social media apps

Are tech executives responsible for what happens on their platforms?

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Telegram founder Durov's various citizenships add mystery to his detention

china Flag, China

UBS lowers China growth forecasts on deeper-than-expected property downturn

Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura, at a task force meeting Wednesday, said the typhoon could cause unprecedented levels of violent winds, high waves, storm surges and heavy rain.
He urged residents in Shanshan's predicted path to take precautionary measures early, such as by checking their nearest shelters to remain safe. Matsumura also urged people, especially older adults, not to hesitate and take shelter whenever there is any safety concern. The government also cancelled its annual earthquake drills planned for Sunday to free up disaster response resources.
Dozens of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities and islands will be cancelled through Friday. Japan Railway companies said most bullet trains and local train services were operating normally Wednesday, but many on the island of Kyushu would be suspended Thursday. Similar steps may be taken on the main island of Honshu through Sunday.
Postal and delivery services have been also suspended in the Kyushu region, and supermarkets and other stores announced plans to close early.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

Rice on the ropes: As Japan faces a supply crunch, govt appeals for calm

Japan flag, Japan

Japan prepares for Typhoon Shanshan affecting transportation, services

7/11, Seven eleven

Seven & I seeking govt protection tests Japan's appetite for reform

Airplane, plane

Pilot shortage in Japan threatens its goal for 60 million tourists by 2030

PremiumAvinash Joshi, NTT data

Japanese technology firm NTT Data aims to double market growth India

Topics : Japan Typhoon Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon