Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Govt aims to conduct polls by December in Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's BNP

Govt aims to conduct polls by December in Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's BNP

Khaleda's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and rival Hasina's Awami League have governed Bangladesh for most of the past three decades

Bangladesh Flag

The BNP expects Yunus to soon announce a roadmap for general elections, its secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, told reporters | Image: Shutterstock

Reuters Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh is working towards holding general elections by December, the party of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia said after some of its officials held a meeting with Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government. 
The South Asian nation has been in charge of a caretaker government led by Nobel Peace laureate Yunus since August, when mass protests forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to neighbouring India. 
Khaleda's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and rival Hasina's Awami League have governed Bangladesh for most of the past three decades. 
The BNP expects Yunus to soon announce a roadmap for general elections, its secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, told reporters. 
 
"We have once again pressed them on this matter," he said on Monday. "He (Yunus) told us that they are working to hold the election by December." 

Also Read

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Bangladesh seeks full power supply restoration from 1,600 MW Adani plant

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Yunus assures BNP to hold elections by December

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Over 1,000 arrested in Bangladesh after vandalism at Sheikh Hasina's house

Sheikh Hasina

40 arrested in Bangladesh after vandalism at Sheikh Hasina's house

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Visa relaxation shot in the arm after Bangladesh medical tourists dipped

There was no comment on the meeting from the interim administration. 
It is the most specific date since prior suggestions by Yunus of possible timeframes for the end of 2025 or the middle of 2026. The BNP was among parties pushing for early elections, which it had urged to be held by August. 
Last week, thousands of protesters set fire to the residence of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after Hasina, his daughter, called on supporters to stand against the interim government. 
At the time Yunus' press office said the protesters' attack on Rahman's residence was unintended and unwanted, coming as a response to Hasina's "violent" behaviour. 
"The government cannot evade responsibility for these incidents," Alamgir said after the BNP delegation met Yunus on Monday. "Those incidents happened in front of law enforcement and other government agencies." 
During the meeting, the interim government said it was taking steps necessary to rein in prices, after the BNP raised the issue of high inflation, Alamgir added. 
Inflation stood at 9.94 per cent in January, government data show. 
In a monetary policy report on Monday, the central bank said it expected inflation to decline in the coming months. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Mars

Earth to Mars in 30 days? Russia's plasma engine breakthrough sparks buzz

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Delay in next hostage release by Hamas threatens fragile Gaza ceasefire

Iran, Iran flag

Iran loosens import curbs on cars, iPhones in bid to mask its economic woes

James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa's James Webb telescope zeroes in on asteroid that could hit Earth

Mexico, Mexico City, Angel of Independence

Migrants stranded in Mexico try to restart life after Trump crackdown

Topics : Bangladesh Khaleda Zia Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon