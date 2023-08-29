Grant paid holiday to employees during G20 summit: Delhi govt to businesses

The city government has directed shops, businesses and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district to grant paid holiday to their employees and workers during the G20 summit.

The Delhi government had issued a notification declaring public holiday in the national capital on September 8-10. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi district of the national capital.

Last week, the government had announced the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the district.

"Accordingly, all employers of shops, commercial and business establishments functioning in New Delhi, district of NCT of Delhi shall close their shops, commercial and business establishments from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023 and grant paid holiday to their employees/workers," it said.

The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

