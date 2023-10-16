Guterres calls on Hamas to immediately release hostages without conditions

According to the latest update, 1,300 people have been killed and over 3600 injured in the Hamas terror attacks, reported The Jerusalem Post. As Israel continues to retaliate against Hamas, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Hamas thought Israel would break, but "We will break Hamas," reported The Times of Israel.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister along with ministers stood in silence for a minute and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the deadly Hamas attack.

"Hamas thought we would break; we will break Hamas," Netanyahu said.He further stressed that Israel is working in unity and it conveys a clear message to Hamas and to the world.

"We are working around the clock as a team, with a united front," he says. "Our unity conveys a clear message to the people, the enemy, and to the world," he added.

The ministers shared a moment of silence, during which, Netanyahu said, "In memory of our brothers and sisters who were murdered in cold blood, and our heroic warriors who fell in battle."

Netanyahu noted that it was the first meeting of the emergency war government and that five members of the National Unity Party were present Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, Chili Tropper, Gideon Sa'ar, and Yifat Shasha-Biton.

Moreover, he emphasised that the entire nation is behind the front-line warriors of Israel."I saw our wonderful warriors who are now on the front line. They know that the entire nation is behind them," he said.

"They understand the magnitude of the task. They are ready to act at any moment, to exterminate the bloody monsters that rose up against us," he added.