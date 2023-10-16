close
Explosion rocks Takhar province in Afghanistan, investigation underway

Additionally, domestic media outlets have reported hearing ambulances in the area, although more details are awaited about the explosion

Photo: Bloomberg

Moreover, the Taliban officials in Takhar have also refrained from making any statements or comments regarding this incident | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
An explosion rocked Takhar Province in Afghanistan on Sunday evening, according to Khaama Press.
With the rise in blasts and the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control, the details of the explosion that occurred in Taleqan city of Takhar remain unclear. However, an investigation is underway.
According to reports, the incident happened close to the Takhar police command centre and the governor's office. There are still many unanswered questions regarding this occurrence, like how many people were hurt and what caused the explosion, according to Khaama Press.
Additionally, domestic media outlets have reported hearing ambulances in the area, although more details are awaited about the explosion.
Moreover, the Taliban officials in Takhar have also refrained from making any statements or comments regarding this incident.
In the Baghlan province's Pul-e Khumri city's second district, a suicide attack took place on Friday. According to reports, the explosion occurred inside the "Imam Zaman" mosque during Friday prayers.
According to local reports, there were about 30 casualties and 50 injuries. The attack on the Shia mosque in Baghlan has been harshly criticised by Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights. To stop similar atrocities and guarantee the safety and protection of the Shia population, he has demanded quick action, Khaama Press reported.
Bennett extended condolences to the victims' families and stressed the need for prevention, protection, and response for the targeted Shia population in Afghanistan.
In order to assess the occurrence, the investigating teams on the scene were supported by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). It is noteworthy that the ISIS organisation has taken responsibility for this incident, highlighting the continuous security risks posed by extremist groups in the area.

Topics : Taliban Afghanistan explosion Death toll

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

