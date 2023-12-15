Sensex (0.68%)
70997.01 + 482.81
Nifty (0.66%)
21323.45 + 140.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.85%)
6938.85 + 58.40
Nifty Midcap (0.17%)
45611.35 + 77.05
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
47762.35 + 30.05
Heatmap

H&M reports 4% drop in Sep-Nov sales, slightly more than expected

H&M has been losing ground to Zara owner Inditex, which on Wednesday reported a 15% rise in local-currency sales for the nine months through October, and a 14% rise for the following six weeks

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)

Representative image

Reuters STOCKHOLM
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Swedish fashion retailer H&M on Friday reported a 4% drop in September-November sales measured in local currencies, larger than the 3% fall forecast by analysts as the company aims to prioritise profitability.
 
The decline is the biggest since the third quarter of 2022.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer after Inditex, H&M has been prioritising its profit margin over sales, as it aims for an operating margin of 10% for 2024. For the first nine months of this year, its operating margin came in at 5.9%.
 
H&M has been losing ground to Zara owner Inditex, which on Wednesday reported a 15% rise in local-currency sales for the nine months through October, and a 14% rise for the following six weeks.
 
H&M shares have outperformed Inditex this year, though, up around 56% as investors bet on the company's ability to bounce back after inflation dented its profitability.
 
H&M was slower to raise its prices than Zara, as its customer base is, on average, more price-sensitive.
 
In Swedish crowns, its net sales were roughly unchanged at 62.6 billion crowns ($6.10 billion) against a mean forecast of 63.2 billion.

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Auto retail sales up 10% in July; three-wheelers at record pace: Fada

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure others in attack on Iranian police station

Blizzards sweep across Russia bringing more than 20 cm of snow fall

Disgraced ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato goes on trial for tax evasion

Police headquarter comes under attack in Pakistan; 2 policemen killed

Indian-American Vanita Gupta to step down as US Associate Attorney General

Topics : H&M Retail sector sales

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon