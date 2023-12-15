Sensex (0.62%)
70951.33 + 437.13
Nifty (0.64%)
21317.80 + 135.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6928.30 + 47.85
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
45604.20 + 69.90
Nifty Bank (-0.11%)
47680.15 -52.15
Heatmap

Disgraced ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato goes on trial for tax evasion

The credit card case sparked widespread anger at a time when Spain was recovering from years of recession and a banking crisis partly triggered by Bankia's massive bailout

tax

He allegedly benefited from the scheme during Bankia's advertising campaigns when he chaired the lender between 2010 and 2012, the prosecutor said

Reuters MADRID
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato, found guilty of embezzlement in 2018, faces a new trial in Madrid on charges of corruption, money laundering and tax dodging, with the prosecutor requesting a sentence of over 60 years in prison.

Rato, 74, was sentenced to a four-and-a-half year jail term over the misuse of Bankia credit cards, which were used to buy jewels, holidays and expensive clothes. He served two years in prison and the rest in partial liberty.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A former Spanish deputy prime minister, he was acquitted in a separate fraud trial over the listing of Bankia in 2012.
 
The credit card case sparked widespread anger at a time when Spain was recovering from years of recession and a banking crisis partly triggered by Bankia's massive bailout.
 
The current investigation into his personal wealth, which started in 2015 when Spanish judges ordered a search of his Madrid home, follows an investigation into a kickback scheme.
 
He allegedly benefited from the scheme during Bankia's advertising campaigns when he chaired the lender between 2010 and 2012, the prosecutor said.
 
Rato, who has so far denied any wrongdoing, will ask for any evidence obtained through the search of his home to be annulled, according to a document his lawyers sent to the court and seen by Reuters.
 
The trial, which is expected to kick off at 0900 GMT on Friday, is expected to last until May 24, the Madrid court said.
 
Rato, who chaired the IMF between 2004 and 2007 and was deputy prime minister in Spain's conservative PP government between 1996 and 2004, is not expected to testify until April.
 
The prosecutor is requesting prison sentences of between 61 to 83 years for eleven alleged crimes against tax authorities, such as transferring illegal funds back to Spain in which he concealed 8.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor, without informing the tax authorities since 1999.
 

Also Read

Spain has lot to offer in terms of defence trade: Indian ambassador Patnaik

Fifa Women's World Cup: Spain crowned world champions, beat England 1-0

Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on Gameskraft tax evasion case

Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win, details here

Calcutta HC quashes penalty order on e-way bill that expired in 9 hours

Police headquarter comes under attack in Pakistan; 2 policemen killed

Indian-American Vanita Gupta to step down as US Associate Attorney General

US keeps funding Ukraine's military even as it says it's out of money

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan, no loss of life reported

China pressures Taiwan with trade accusations, warplanes ahead of elections

He also faces charges for falsifying documents.
 
For that purpose Rato used so-called shell companies, carrying out continuous financial investment activities through several bank accounts opened in Bahamas, Switzerland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Monaco, which, according to the prosecutor, were taxable between 2005 to 2015.
Topics : IMF tax evasion tax Spain

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon