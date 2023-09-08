Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Haley only Republican presidential aspirant who can defeat Biden: Poll

More than half a dozen Republican leaders, including two Indian Americans Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy -- are seeking to be the party's presidential nominee

Nikki Haley

"Haley stands as the only GOP candidate to hold a lead over Biden, with 49 per cent to Biden's 43 per cent in a hypothetical match between the two," CNN reported

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian American Nikki Haley is the only Republican presidential aspirant who can defeat President Joe Biden in the November 2024 polls, a CNN poll has revealed.
More than half a dozen Republican leaders, including two Indian Americans Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy -- are seeking to be the party's presidential nominee. The race is currently being led by former president Donald Trump who is far ahead of others.
Releasing the results of its latest presidential polls, CNN said, "Hypothetical matchups... suggest there would be no clear leader should Biden face one of the other major GOP contenders, with one notable exception: Biden runs behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley."

In an early gauge of a hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch, CNN's poll finds that registered voters are currently split between Trump (47 per cent) and Biden (46 per cent), with the demographic contours that defined the 2020 race still prominent.
Biden is about even with Ron DeSantis (47 per cent each), Mike Pence (46 per cent Pence, 44 per cent Biden), Tim Scott (46 per cent Scott, 44 per cent Biden), Vivek Ramaswamy (46 per cent Biden, 45 per cent Ramaswamy), and Chris Christie (44 per cent Christie, 42 per cent Biden).
"Haley stands as the only GOP candidate to hold a lead over Biden, with 49 per cent to Biden's 43 per cent in a hypothetical match between the two," CNN reported.
That difference is driven at least in part by a broader support for Haley than for other Republicans among White voters with college degrees. She holds 51 per cent of that group, compared to 48 per cent or less for other Republicans tested in the poll, the news channel said.

Also Read

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

Will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters: US Prez candidate Ramaswamy

Trump's indictment more about revenge, claim Nikki Haley & Vivek Ramaswamy

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Elon Musk calls Indian-American Ramaswamy a promising candidate for US prez

Biden, Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear: White House

US Prez Biden leaves for India to attend G20, hold talks with PM Modi

'Achieving gender equality goal impossible because of biases against women'

Russia conducting 'sham elections' in occupied areas of Ukraine: Blinken

Pakistan election can take place even before 2024: Caretaker PM Kakar

The Haley campaign welcomed the polls saying, "This poll confirms what many Democrats and Republicans are saying: Democrats are terrified of running against Nikki Haley."

"When you ask President Joe Biden who they're really worried about, you'll hear one name. 'If they nominate Nikki Haley, we're in trouble," said a senior Democratic strategist close to the Biden campaign.
The Hill said those results are good news for Haley, a former United Nations ambassador under President Trump who is looking to build on a strong performance in the first GOP presidential debate late last month to challenge her former boss for the Republican nomination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nikki Haley Joe Biden US Republicans US presidential election Donald Trump

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon