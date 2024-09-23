Business Standard
Harris pushes for second debate while Trump declines as early voting begins

Harris urged Trump to accept a proposal to debate on CNN on Oct. 23, as a follow-up to their Sept. 10 debate

Kamala Harris is pushing for a new debate next month as the Nov. 5 election nears. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

US Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for a new debate next month as the Nov. 5 election nears, while former President Donald Trump is declining, citing the start of early voting in some states.
 
On Sunday, Harris urged Trump to accept a proposal to debate on CNN on Oct. 23, as a follow-up to their Sept. 10 debate on ABC.
 
"He should accept because I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people and to the voters to meet once more before Election Day," Harris told supporters at a fundraiser in New York City.
 
 
"We should have another debate," she added. "My opponent is looking for a reason to avoid."
 
A representative for Trump's campaign referred to the presidential candidate's comments at a rally on Saturday when asked about Harris' remarks.
 
Speaking to supporters at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, Trump said: "The problem with another debate is that it's just too late. Voting has already started." Harris on Sunday acknowledged that early voting had started in some US states but noted that it is a close contest with more than a month to go.
 

"This race is as close as it could be. This is a margin of error race," she said.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

