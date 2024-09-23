Business Standard
Home / World News / US Cong leaders agree on 3-month funding, avoiding shutdown before Oct 1

US Cong leaders agree on 3-month funding, avoiding shutdown before Oct 1

Lawmakers have struggled to get to this point as the current budget year winds to a close at month's end

US flag, US, united states

Congressional leaders announced an agreement Sunday on a short-term spending bill. Photo: pexels

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congressional leaders announced an agreement Sunday on a short-term spending bill that will fund federal agencies for about three months, averting a possible partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins October 1 and pushing final decisions until after the November election.
Lawmakers have struggled to get to this point as the current budget year winds to a close at month's end. At the urging of the most conservative members of his conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had linked temporary funding with a mandate that would have compelled states to require proof of citizenship when people register to vote.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
But Johnson could not get all Republicans on board even as the party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump, insisted on that package.
Trump said Republican lawmakers should not support a stop-gap measure without the voting requirement, but the bill went down to defeat anyway, with 14 Republicans opposing it.
Bipartisan negotiations began in earnest shortly after that, with leadership agreeing to extend funding into mid-December. That gives the current Congress the ability to fashion a full-year spending bill after the November 5 election, rather than push that responsibility to the next Congress and president.
In a letter to Republican colleagues, Johnson said the budget measure would be very narrow, bare-bones" and include "only the extensions that are absolutely necessary.
While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances," Johnson wrote. "As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.

More From This Section

United Nations Security Council

Despite Russia's objection, UN adopts Pact of Future to alter governance

Donald Trump, Trump

Will not run again for president, if lose 2024 elections: Donald Trump

Lebanon blast

Lethal explosion of pagers, walkie-talkies deliver supply chain warning

United Nations Security Council

UNGA: World leaders discuss 'path for future' but outlook seems gloomy

Anura Dissanayake, Srilanka President

Marxist leaning leader Anura Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka presidential polls

Rep. Tom Cole, the House Appropriations Committee chairman, had said on Friday that talks were going well.
So far, nothing has come up that we can't deal with," said Cole, R-Okla. Most people don't want a government shutdown and they don't want that to interfere with the election. So nobody is like, I've got to have this or we're walking.' It's just not that way.
Johnson's earlier effort had no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate and was opposed by the White House, but it did give the speaker a chance to show Trump and conservatives within his conference that he fought for their request.
The final result government funding effectively on autopilot was what many had predicted. With the election just weeks away, few lawmakers in either party had any appetite for the brinksmanship that often leads to a shutdown.
Now a bipartisan majority is expected to push the short-term measure over the finish line. Temporary spending bills generally fund agencies at current levels, but some additional money was included to bolster the Secret Service, replenish a disaster relief fund and aid with the presidential transition, among other things.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

We are voice of Global South, world listens when India speaks: PM Modi

White House

Enhanced checks blocked gun sales to youth, domestic abusers: White House

Netflix India is facing an investigation over local operations, including allegations of visa violations and racial discrimination, according to a government email sent to a former executive.

Centre probing Netflix for visa violations, racial bias, shows email

IPEF talks in Bali

India signs IPEF's clean, fair economy agreement as PM Modi visits US

Scotch, Whisky

India beating US, China's consumption rates of premium spirits: Researcher

Topics : United States US Congress US presidential election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon