Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Here's how you spell luck: W-O-R-K, says US presidential aspirant Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, a Yale law school graduate with a net worth of about USD 630 million, is running his campaign like he's run his businesses - with very little time off

Vivek Ramaswamy

Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy has said that "W-O-R-K" is his magical spell for luck as he participated in over 40 campaign stops last week, surpassing any other 2024 White House candidate.
During one of the many events held last week in Iowa, Ramaswamy tried to convince voters why he should be the Republican nominee instead of former President Donald Trump, who leads him by more than 50 points in most national polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
By the end of Saturday, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur participated in 42 campaign stops - more than any other 2024 candidate, USA Today newspaper reported.
He'll keep up his rigorous timetable this week, hitting 38 events.
In a line he's repeated in other public appearances, Ramaswamy said it all stems from a lesson learned from his parents.
Here's how you spell luck: W-O-R-K, the newspaper quoted Ramaswamy as saying.
It's always been a formula that has worked for me in my life be it in my academic background, be it as a student, be it in my career, as a businessman and now on this journey," he said.
While he acknowledges there is a logistically gruelling element to his schedule, the 38-year-old Ramaswamy is campaigning caffeine-free.
He said he stayed motivated by the energy of the crowds in Iowa, the first state to hear from voters next month, as he blitzes crucial early battlegrounds.
I'm confident that's going to be the right way to get elected - not being insulated from the people who are representing, but in many ways, being responsive to the people we're representing, Ramaswamy, the self-proclaimed outsider, said.
"I'd rather spend time with these caucusgoers and Pizza Ranches across the state, rather than being a cloistered mega-donor retreat," he said.
Ramaswamy, a Yale law school graduate with a net worth of about USD 630 million, is running his campaign like he's run his businesses - with very little time off.

Also Read

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

Will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters: US Prez candidate Ramaswamy

US presidential candidate Ramaswamy proposes Zero-Base Federal Budgeting

Vivek Ramaswamy says chaos 'not a bad thing' after McCarthy's ouster

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

No plan to attack Nato: Putin dismisses Biden's remark as 'nonsense'

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages draws scrutiny

No alternative to IMF program: Sri Lankan president on economic crisis

Over four km long tunnel discovered adjacent to Gaza border, claims Israel

Egypt's Suez canal authority monitoring tensions in Red Sea amid Israel war

Anson Frericks, who co-founded the company Strive Asset Management with Ramaswamy early last year, told the newspaper there's no time for rest in the businessman's schedule.
There's no one that I've ever met that gets up in the morning, works out while he's taking phone calls, said Frericks, who's known Ramaswamy since high school.
Ramaswamy worked 16 hours per day at Strive, Frericks said, and that work ethic culture "permeated" throughout the organisation.
Ramaswamy is juggling his presidential aspirations with fatherhood, and Frericks said he has been able to seamlessly integrate his professional life and family life on the campaign trail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US presidential election United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon