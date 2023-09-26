close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

US presidential candidate Ramaswamy proposes Zero-Base Federal Budgeting

The US national debt crisis is real and will take a CEO from outside of politics to fix it, he said

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has proposed a Zero-Base Federal Budgeting to solve the national debt crisis, which has now gone up to USD33 trillion.
The US national debt crisis is real and will take a CEO from outside of politics to fix it, he said on Monday.
"Here's how we fix the debt crisis: zero-base budgeting. Start from zero for every department and ask what (if any) spending is required instead of just taking last year's budget as the default," Ramaswamy said.
That is how any good CEO would handle this mess, and it is something that both Republicans and Democrats can get behind, he added.
"Unfortunately, there isn't a single red or blue state in this country that actually does it," Ramaswamy added.
"I built a multibillion-dollar biotech company from scratch by developing five medicines now FDA-approved that the bureaucracy in big pharma abandoned," he said.

Also Read

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

Will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters: US Prez candidate Ramaswamy

Republic Prez hopeful Ramaswamy to declare 'independence from China' plan

Elon Musk calls Indian-American Ramaswamy a promising candidate for US prez

Debt limit deal in place but budget deficit still a challenge for US govt

Biden has made America far more dependent on communist China: Nikki Haley

It's critical Canada's probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US

Climate change: How Starbucks may be creating a new waste problem

Canada updates travel advisory for India, asks citizens to remain vigilant

Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks

"I built an insurgent asset manager to compete head-on with BlackRock and Vanguard by leading the crusade against the ESG bureaucracy. Now, I'm taking on the biggest bureaucracy of all, the federal government.
"Our national debt is at USD33 trillion and rising we need a true outsider to fix it. Sign me up," the Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US presidential elections United States US budget deficit US Republicans

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon