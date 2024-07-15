Business Standard
Here's what Melania Trump said on assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Melania Trump issued her first public response since her husband, ex-President Donald Trump, was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies on Saturday

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Melania Trump has denounced the assailant who allegedly attempted to assassinate her husband, Donald Trump, on Saturday, labelling him “a monster”.

The former first lady’s condemnation was part of a statement issued on Sunday. Like other statements from the former president’s family, it conveyed support for law enforcement's swift response to the shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The attack tragically claimed the life of one spectator and injured two others before Secret Service agents neutralised the assailant.
 
“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she said, adding, “I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

Melania described the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as “a monster who recognised my husband as an inhuman political machine”.


Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, also released a statement alluding to the two-year anniversary of her mother Ivana’s death.

“I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life,” Ivanka wrote.

Other family members also expressed their reactions.

Donald Trump Jr shared a photo of his father raising his fist, flanked by Secret Service agents right after the incident, captioning it: “He’ll never stop fighting for America.”

Eric Trump echoed this sentiment, posting the same image and stating, “This is the fighter America needs!”

Marla Maples, Trump’s ex-wife and potential vice-presidential candidate, called for prayers for him on X. She also requested prayers on behalf of her daughter with Trump, Tiffany, noting: “We … know he is leading on behalf of all of us.”

The shooting has sparked widespread condemnation from Republican, Democratic, and global leaders. Trump reported that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear

While Republicans speculate the shooter was politically motivated, federal authorities have yet to disclose any motive publicly.
 
This attempt has further heightened security concerns, prompting likely enhancements in safety measures across the US political landscape. The Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle, is scheduled to testify about the incident before the US House oversight committee on July 22. 

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

