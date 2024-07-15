Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'So frightening': Photographer recounts Trump's near miss with bullet

'You never think about something like this ever happening because it is so frightening,' said the New York Times photographer

Donald Trump

Photo: X@elonmusk

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former US president Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The moment, captured by seasoned New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows the bullet streaking just behind the 78-year-old leader's face after grazing his right ear.

Doug Mills, a veteran photographer who has been covering US presidents since 1983, explained the extraordinary circumstances under which he captured the image.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It happened so fast, but now I can see it all in slow motion. I was taking pictures when the pops started happening. I just happened to have my finger on the shutter, and I heard the pops and kept shooting," Mills recalled. 

“I didn't know what I had captured, but when I got to my laptop, I could see that bullet flying behind his head because it is definitely not in the frames right before it, and it's not in afterwards. It's only that one frame. I was shooting in 1/1,800 of a second. It captured that streak behind him,” he said.

The photograph reveals a long white streak behind Trump’s head, marking the apparent path of the bullet used in the assassination attempt. Mills expressed his disbelief at witnessing and photographing such a moment. “I never thought I'd ever see an assassination attempt on a President and be there to photograph it,” he said.

 

More From This Section

Dating apps

Japan turns to AI romance apps amid rising loneliness, falling birth rate

Donald Trump, Trump

One inch away from civil war: Near miss in Trump shooting close call for US

X, Twitter

Twitter was founded on this day in 2006, here's all you need to know

Banknotes of China with a portrait of Mao Zedong on an automatic bill counter

China's Q2 growth misses expectation, prompts urgent economic policy review

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Sunita Williams sends her 1st message to Earth; know all about her mission


Mills attributed his ability to capture the crucial moments to his extensive experience and instinct. “I've covered the president for 40+ years and I’ve always known which way they come onstage and which way they go off. And the closest stairs were to my right, so I ran over to that side and witnessed him being helped up to his feet. My immediate reaction was, 'Oh my God! He is alive.'”

Describing Trump’s initial reaction after realising he had survived the attempt, Mills said, “All of a sudden, he got near the edge of the stage and raised his fist in defiance. I could see the blood on his face, and that defiance went away in a split second. He became very serious. I thought he looked very pale.”

Mills reflected on the gravity of the situation, saying, “Two very different moments happened in a matter of seconds. It is a moment unlike any in my lifetime, my history, my job of covering the White House since 1983. You never think about something like this ever happening because it is so frightening.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the assassin as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot down by Secret Service snipers after firing multiple shots at the former President from a nearby rooftop. Witnesses claimed they had tried to warn security officials about a man moving from roof to roof and laying on his stomach with a gun pointed at the rally. 

Also Read

Imran Khan, Imran

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's shooting: Revisiting the last time a US President was attacked

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump assassination bid: Ex-US presidents, world leaders who were targeted

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's what Melania Trump said on assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump assassination bid: What is US Secret Service, why is it under scanner

Topics : Donald Trump BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon