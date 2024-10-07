Business Standard
Hezbollah fires rockets on Haifa as Israel intensifies attacks on Beirut

Israeli media reported that at least 10 people have been injured in the rocket attack on Haifa

Rockets from southern Lebanon struck the Israeli port city of Haifa on Monday. Image: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Rockets from southern Lebanon struck the Israeli port city of Haifa on Monday (local time) in response to Israel's intensified campaign in Lebanon with targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, hitting key weapons depots and terror infrastructure overnight, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Israeli army, five rockets launched from Lebanon hit the port city of Haifa.

At least five people were wounded after a restaurant, a house and a main road were hit, as per Israeli media. Sirens also sounded in the northern city of Tiberias, as per Al Jazeera.

 

The army also said alerts were activated in the Upper Galilee area after detecting 15 rockets. "Some" of them were intercepted.

Israeli media reported that at least 10 people have been injured in the rocket attack on Haifa.

This comes after Israel launched a series of powerful airstrikes that shook the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive fireballs and plumes of smoke. The intense bombardment, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, left a trail of destruction and chaos, as per Al Jassera.

The strikes targeted a building near a road leading to Lebanon's international airport and another formerly used by the Hezbollah-run broadcaster Al-Manar.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has so far not released any information on the casualty count following the Israeli strikes.
 

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an IDF base 36th Division Fighters on the Lebanese border. He held a security assessment with the Head of Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin and 36th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Moran Omer. The Prime Minister was briefed on the deployment of forces in Lebanon, the operational achievements to date and future objectives, according to a release from the Israeli PM's Office.

During the visit, Netanyahu said, "I am here with IDF soldiers on the northern border. Several metres from here, over the border, their fellow soldiers are dismantling the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah had prepared in order to attack our communities."

He added, "I told them: You are heroes worthy of commendation. You - together with your fellow soldiers, IDF fighters and the security forces in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, throughout the region - are doing amazing things; you are lions."

On October 7 last year, hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

