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Home / World News / UK police arrest several men after explosives incident near US air base

UK police arrest several men after explosives incident near US air base

Police said ​nearby residents had been evacuated from their homes

A counter drone equipment at the RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 27, 2026 | REUTERS

A counter drone equipment at the RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 27, 2026 | REUTERS

Reuters FAIRFORD
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 1:49 PM IST
British police said on Sunday they had arrested several men on suspicion of explosives offences and Army bomb disposal experts were examining a number of vehicles in a "major incident" near an air base ‌used by the US in southwest England.
 
Police said ​nearby residents had been evacuated from their homes.
 
The ​British government gave authorisation to the US to use RAF Fairford to carry out strikes on ​Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned in July that any base used in strikes would be a legitimate target.
 
A Reuters eyewitness said armed police had blocked access to the main gate of the base, while equipment had been positioned in front of ​access points and residents of a nearby village were evacuated to a leisure centre.
 
 
Around 30 emergency vehicles, including ‌police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were stationed in the village of Fairford near the base.

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"A ​number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident. It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act," Gloucestershire police said in a statement, referring ‌to a village near the air ​base.
 
"The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently ‌examining a number of vehicles."
 
Police said they believed the incident was now contained.
 
A spokesperson for ‌the ??US Air Force declined to discuss specific force protection measures.
 
"The 501st Combat Support Wing and ​our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families," the ​spokesperson said.
 
"We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families."
 
Britain said in July its ‌armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned the UK ‌not to allow US bombers to fly from Fairford.
 
British ministers have also briefed providers of critical infrastructure on the threat posed by Russia, with the government increasingly concerned about possible sabotage operations and cyberattacks. Russia denies mounting hybrid attacks on Western nations. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 1:49 PM IST