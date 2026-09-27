Sunday, September 27, 2026 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs called to appear at Australian Senate inquiry on AI

OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs called to appear at Australian Senate inquiry on AI

The Medicare breach, condemned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is one of the highest-profile incidents of ‌AI agents accessing external systems outside the ​US

OpenAI, Anthropic, OpenAI-Anthropic

OpenAI and Anthropic logos are seen in this illustration | Image: Reuters

Reuters SYDNEY
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic have been called to appear at an ​Australian Senate inquiry on AI, the head of the probe said on Sunday, days after the revelation that a rogue OpenAI bot had hacked the country's health-system database.
 
The Medicare breach, condemned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is one of the highest-profile incidents of ‌AI agents accessing external systems outside the ​US.
 
OpenAI's Sam Altman and ​Anthropic's Dario Amodei have been sent written requests to appear at the ​inquiry, which is to hold public hearings in the capital Canberra on Thursday, said a spokesperson for Senator Sarah Hanson-Young of the Australian Greens party, who chairs the probe.
 
 
OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for ​comment outside business hours.
 
The OpenAI agent's incursion on one of the country's ‌most used government agencies may prompt Albanese's Labor government to toughen AI-specific laws ​it is readying for next year, adding pressure to Australia-US relations already tested by Canberra's ban on social media for teens, tech policy experts say.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump backs unregulated AI to beat China, but it may harm US security

AI, Artificial Intelligence

When AI agents go rogue: Australia breach warns countries like India

S Jaishankar at UNGA on India's Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism

Nations should shape own AI ecosystems, says EAM Jaishankar at UNGA

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Next large investment should be in AI infrastructure, says Sitharaman

openai

Another OpenAI sandbox fails, agentic AI system gains internet access

 
The Senate inquiry ‌is examining the potential impacts ​of AI and data centres on ‌Australian communities, industries, water and energy. It is one of several state ‌and federal probes into AI.
 
"There are serious questions for Sam Altman to answer ​about the OpenAI hack of Australian government websites," Hanson-Young said in a statement. Altman and Amodei "must front up, face the Senate's ​questions and have an honest conversation about what effective, lasting regulation of this industry should look like", she said.
 
Albanese, who revealed ‌the June breach of Medicare on Thursday, called it "unacceptable", saying he had voiced "extreme ‌concern" to Altman.
 
OpenAI says it only learned of the breach - one of at least four of Australian government websites - in August. It says the incident was not intentional and did not compromise any private information.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia defies German calls to ease off its 'dangerous' escalation toward it

Iran, Iran war, Tehran

Iran insists on diplomatic solution even after Trump rejects peace plan

A surfer catches a wave as a nor'easter batters the US northeast coast, in Rockaway, New Jersey, US | REUTERS

Powerful nor'easter lashes parts of northeast US with winds, rain, flooding

Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka skyline

Bangladesh plans to raise up to $1 billion in debut sovereign bond sale

Boeing, Boeing 737 Max

Boeing identifies issue with 737 Max software that may prompt delays

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI Australia Artificial intelligence cyber attacks

Buzzing :

Asian Games 2026 LIVEAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyCJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 10:22 AM IST