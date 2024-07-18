'I am sick': US President Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump and Elon Musk

American President Joe Biden , who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, is making headlines not only about his health but also for his pointed social media attacks.

Biden's two tweets, the first stating "I'm sick," followed by a more elaborate, "..of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here," have stirred the political landscape in the United States.

The second tweet included images of former president Donald Trump and Musk, who owns X, alongside a link to a Biden campaign donation site.





These tweets came after Trump survived an assassination attempt, prompting Musk to endorse the Republican leader on X (formerly Twitter). "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk posted.

Musk has frequently criticised Biden for his immigration policies and age, while showing support for Trump on multiple occasions.



With these tweets Biden has attempted to shift public discourse back to his campaign promises, while also making light of concerns about his health. His campaign agenda includes reversing Trump-era immigration policies, restoring abortion rights, enforcing gun control, and bolstering Social Security and Medicare, among more.



"Let’s finish this job," Biden had stated, positioning his re-election bid as a continuation of his first term. His primary appeal to voters in the beginning of his campaign for a second term was clear: he is not Donald Trump.

Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Biden’s Covid-19 diagnosis was confirmed on Wednesday. After testing positive, he quickly returned to his home in Delaware. Despite feeling good and opting not to wear a mask, Biden cancelled a scheduled speech to a Latino advocacy group in Las Vegas.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced his diagnosis, noting that the President is vaccinated, boosted, and experiencing mild symptoms. Biden will self-isolate in Delaware while continuing his presidential duties.

Amid growing calls for Biden to step down from the race, he recently stated he would consider it only if faced with a serious medical condition. "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if doctors came to me and said, 'You got this problem, that problem'," he told BET host Ed Gordon in an interview.

Is Biden mentally fit to be President?

Biden’s mental and physical fitness have been subjects of scrutiny. During a recent debate with Trump, the 81-year-old President stumbled, adding to a series of verbal gaffes that have raised concerns about his cognitive abilities.





Notable incidents include mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as himself during Fourth of July celebrations, stating, "proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president".

In another incident, Biden confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a NATO summit last week.

“And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination... “And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination," Biden said.

Catching his mistake, he quickly added, “He’s gonna beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy.”

President Zelenskyy responded by saying, "I'm better."

“You are a hell of a lot better,” Biden agreed.

These episodes have led to increasing calls from within the Democratic Party for Biden to consider stepping down.

Willing to relinquish power to Kamala Harris: Biden