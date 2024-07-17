Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Retired diplomat Vinay Kwatra nominated as new US ambassador to secure ties

Kwatra, who retired as India's foreign secretary earlier this month, will look to bring certainty to the India-US relationship

Vinay Kwatra

Kwatra, a career diplomat, has previously served in China, the US, in Modi’s office and as India’s envoy to France. Image: Wikipedia

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen

India has nominated retired diplomat Vinay Kwatra as its next ambassador to the US, months before the country heads to a pivotal election, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kwatra, who retired as India’s foreign secretary earlier this month, will look to bring certainty to the India-US relationship as countries brace for a possible change in administration after November’s US elections. An immediate priority of Kwatra’s will be to reach out to officials who could play an important role in India-related policy in the next administration, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India and the US have been growing closer for the past two decades, including under the previous Trump and current Biden administration. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former president Donald Trump shared a good rapport and held a joint rally in the US in 2019. 

Kwatra, a career diplomat, has previously served in China, the US, in Modi’s office and as India’s envoy to France before his tenure as the top bureaucrat in the foreign ministry. The position of India’s ambassador to the US has been vacant since Taranjit Singh Sandhu completed his tenure in January.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t comment when asked about the appointment. An announcement is expected soon after formalities in the US are complete, the people said.

India-US ties have strengthened under Modi, with India seeing the US as a partner in standing up to a more assertive China. At the same time, India has pursued a foreign policy much in line with its decades-old stance of not aligning too closely with any great power. India has, for example, maintained its long-standing ties with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, with Modi visiting Moscow earlier this month. 

More From This Section

8 out of 13 Indians onboard vessel capsized off Oman coast rescued

Haryana govt announces 10% job reservation for Agniveers; key details

From Doda and Kathua to Poonch, terrorist tactics reveal worrying trend

Brief exchanges of fire between security forces & terrorists in J-K's Doda

Review of India's implementation of ICCPR successfully concluded: MEA


The US meanwhile sees India as a key bulwark in Asia to an increasingly powerful China, but the relationship has at times appeared to frustrate Washington. It has chastised India over alleged human rights violations and treatment of minorities and the relationship has been rocked by recent allegations that New Delhi tried to assassinate a US citizen for advocating a separate homeland in India for the country’ Sikh minority. 

Despite that, the US—India relationship has a strong business and geopolitical logic behind it but needs constant nurturing especially with any new administration, the people familiar said. 

New Delhi is hoping to make rapid progress under a critical and emerging technology sharing initiative which includes the manufacturing of jet engines and semi-conductors in India. 

Also Read

US urges India to utilise its relations with Russia to end Ukraine war

News updates: 'It is against what we stand for,' Biden addresses the nation on Trump rally shooting

Indian consulate in Seattle inaugurates new visa application centre

NSA Doval speaks to US counterpart Sullivan, discusses global challenges

US official asks India to play a constructive role for peace in Ukraine

Topics : US India relations United States Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon