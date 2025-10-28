Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / I have best numbers ever: Trump says he'd 'love to' run for third term

I have best numbers ever: Trump says he'd 'love to' run for third term

Trump also hinted at the potential successors to lead the Republican Party after his tenure, naming Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as top contenders for 2028 presidential race

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has arrived in Tokyo for the second leg of his Asia trip, following a successful visit to Malaysia, where he participated in the Asean Summit (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has kept the possibility of running for a third presidential term in 2028 open.

When asked about former White House strategist Steve Bannon's recent suggestion that he seek an unconstitutional third term, Trump, during his interaction with the media aboard Air Force One, said, "I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever."

However, he quickly added that he "hasn't really thought about" running again.

Trump also hinted at the potential successors to lead the Republican Party after his tenure, naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as top contenders for the 2028 presidential race.

 

"We have some really good people," Trump said, pointing toward Rubio, "We have great people -- I don't need to get into that. One of them is standing right here," he added.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump, Naruhito

Donald Trump gets royal welcome in Japan, China trade truce hopes rise

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war, not test missiles

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump rules out running for US vice president in 2028 election

Javier Milei

Javier Milei's libertarian party wins Argentina's midterm elections

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden urges Americans to 'get back up' amid 'dark days' for democracy

The President also praised his vice president, JD Vance, "Obviously, JD is great. The vice president is great. I'm not sure anyone would run against those two," Trump said.

As reported by Politico, Bannon, a close ally of the former president, has been among the most vocal advocates for Trump to consider another run, recently claiming on his podcast that "there is a plan" for Trump to seek a third term. However, the US Constitution limits a president to two terms.

Meanwhile, Trump has arrived in Tokyo for the second leg of his Asia trip, following a successful visit to Malaysia, where he participated in the ASEAN Summit.

Before his departure from Kuala Lumpur, Trump waved farewell to Malaysian officials and citizens, marking the conclusion of his 24-hour visit.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant Country. Signed major Trade and Rare Earth Deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the Peace Treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. NO WAR! Millions of lives saved. Such an honor to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan!!!".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US senate, White house, United states

Democrats set Jan 16 deadline for states to apply for early 2028 primaries

Earthquake

Buildings collapse as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties

Global Warming

COP out? The world's climate talks on global warming seem stuck in repeatpremium

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for nations to uphold peace and stability, and oppose protectionism

China fills US void at Asean Summit with push for trade multilateralism

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia, rich with oil, wants to be known as the AI exporter

Topics : Donald Trump Marco Rubio JD Vance Donald Trump administration US presidential election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayJungle Raj in BiharMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekLenskart IPOReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon