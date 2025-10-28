Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Buildings collapse as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties

Buildings collapse as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties

The quake, which was followed by several aftershocks, was felt in Istanbul, and the nearby provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir

Earthquake

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centred in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A strong earthquake shook western Turkey on Monday, causing at least three buildings that were damaged in a previous tremor to collapse, officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centred in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD. It struck at 10.48 pm local time at a depth of 5.99 km.

The quake, which was followed by several aftershocks, was felt in Istanbul, and the nearby provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir.

At least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed in Sindirgi, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. The structures had already been damaged in a previous earthquake.

 

Two people were admitted to hospitals due to panic-related falls, the minister added.

Also Read

Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey mayor

Prosecutors file new espionage charges against Istanbul's jailed mayor

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pak holds talks with Afghanistan, warns war possible if deliberations fail

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Afghanistan, Pakistan head to Turkey for second round of crisis talks

Jamia Millia Islamia

After JNU, Jamia suspends MoU with Turkish institutions citing security

gaza, palestine

Gaza ceasefire talks near agreement, says Turkish foreign minister

So far, we have not identified any loss of life, but we are continuing our assessment, Sindirgi's district administrator Dogukan Koyuncu told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Many people remained outdoors too afraid to return to their homes, Haberturk television reported.

Sindirgi also was struck in August by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, which killed one person and injured dozens of other people. Since then, the region around Balikesir had been hit by smaller shocks.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighbouring Syria.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Global Warming

COP out? The world's climate talks on global warming seem stuck in repeatpremium

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for nations to uphold peace and stability, and oppose protectionism

China fills US void at Asean Summit with push for trade multilateralism

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia, rich with oil, wants to be known as the AI exporter

Donald Trump, Trump, Naruhito

Donald Trump gets royal welcome in Japan, China trade truce hopes rise

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war, not test missiles

Topics : Turkey earthquakes Earthquake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayJungle Raj in BiharMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekLenskart IPOReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon