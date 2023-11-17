War Cabinet to allow 'very minimal' amount of fuel into Gaza: Israel's NSA

Israel's national security adviser says the country's War Cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day a quantity he described as very minimal.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tzachi Hanegbi said the fuel would be allowed for Gaza's communications system and water and sewage services. He said the aim is to prevent the spread of disease without disrupting Israel's ability to continue its war against the Hamas militant group.

Hanegbi said the fuel amounted to roughly 2 per cent to 4 per cent of the normal quantities of fuel that entered Gaza before the war erupted on October 7.