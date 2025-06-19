Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IDF warns people to evacuate area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

IDF warns people to evacuate area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

The warning came in a social media post on X. It included a satellite image of the plant in a red circle like other warnings that proceeded strikes

middle east, Israel, Iran

The Arak heavy water reactor is 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Tehran. | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's military warned people Thursday to evacuate the area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor.

The warning came in a social media post on X. It included a satellite image of the plant in a red circle like other warnings that proceeded strikes. 

 

The Arak heavy water reactor is 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Tehran.

Heavy water helps cool nuclear reactors, but it produces plutonium as a byproduct that can potentially be used in nuclear weapons. That would provide Iran another path to the bomb beyond enriched uranium, should it choose to pursue the weapon. 

 

Iran had agreed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to redesign the facility to relieve proliferation concerns.

In 2019, Iran started up the heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, which at the time did not violate Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Britain at the time was helping Iran redesign the Arak reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces, stepping in for the U.S., which had withdrawn from the project after President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw America from the nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, has been urging Israel not to strike Iranian nuclear sites. IAEA inspectors reportedly last visited Arak on May 14.

Due to restrictions Iran imposed on inspectors, the IAEA has said it lost continuity of knowledge about Iran's heavy water production -- meaning it could not absolutely verify Tehran's production and stockpile.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Boeing, Boeing 737 max

Families of 737 crash victims urge US judge to reject Boeing deal

ukraine, missile attack, damaged buildings

More bodies found in Kyiv as toll from latest Russian attack climbs to 28

The Amazon Inc. headquarters in Seattle in 2024

Amazon orders workers to relocate to Seattle, other hubs stirring concerns

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

2 Indian students sentenced in fraud schemes targeting elderly Americans

Joe Biden, Biden

Republicans hold hearing on Biden's mental fitness as Democrats boycott

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict israel Iran Tehran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon