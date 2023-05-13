close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement's armed wing Al-Quds Brigades was killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza city, the Gaza-based health ministry said

IANS Gaza/Jerusalem
Gaza violence

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement's armed wing Al-Quds Brigades was killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza city, the Gaza-based health ministry said in a press statement.

In the statement released on Friday by the ministry, which is run by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), two Palestinian men were killed and five civilians were injured in the attacks on the Al-Nasser neighbourhood, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry identified the victims as PIJ militants Eyad Al-Hasani and Mohamed Abdel Aal.

According to a statement released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Eyad Al-Hasani was "a significant figure in leading the operations and making military decisions" of the PIJ.

"Al-Hasani was a key figure in the organization and was involved in all decisions regarding rocket launches and barrages toward Israel," the IDF statement read.

The PIJ's armed wing said in a statement that "assassinating our leaders won't stop our resistance."

Also Read

Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension for 2nd day as passover begins

Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid

Israel hits Gaza with rockets as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price'

Israel builds 4.6 km wall around Gaza Strip to protect communities

6 rockets fired within few hours from Syria, says Israeli military

Imran Khan back at Lahore's Zaman Park residence after 2 days of detention

LIVE: Uttar Pradesh local body poll results today, counting begins

Pak army denies imposing martial law in country amid reports of disunity

Thousands march against Serbia's populist leadership after mass shootings

2 terrorist, 2 soldiers killed in attack on FC Camp in Balochistan

According to the health ministry, 33 people have been killed and more than 100 others injured since Israel began airstrikes on the PIJ's armed wing on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Israeli fighter jets and unmanned drones carried out simultaneous and surprising airstrikes against buildings and apartments that host senior PIJ military leaders in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, the PIJ militants fired more than 500 rockets at central and southern Israel, leaving one Israeli woman killed and more than nine injured, according to Israeli media reports.

Palestinian sources said that Egypt, Qatar, and the UN have so far failed to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas-led militant groups, including the PIJ.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Gaza

First Published: May 13 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Tamil Nadu Governor issues clarification on fake NSA action information

R N Ravi, governor of Tamil Nadu (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
2 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Key contests to play deciding factor for Assembly

votes, counting of votes, elections, polls
9 min read

Pak army denies imposing martial law in country amid reports of disunity

Pakistan protest, Pak PTI protest
3 min read

Thousands march against Serbia's populist leadership after mass shootings

People lays flower pedals at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killedPeople lays flower pedals at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed
4 min read

2 terrorist, 2 soldiers killed in attack on FC Camp in Balochistan

Terror funding
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Twitter gets a new CEO: Elon Musk confirms Linda Yaccarino's appointment

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
5 min read

China's policy-making scaring away foreign investors that its cities want

China
5 min read

Who's Linda Yaccarino, the executive likely to replace Musk as Twitter CEO?

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
2 min read

Islamabad HC grants two-week bail to Ex- PM Imran in corruption case

Imran Khan
2 min read

Imran Khan left Islamabad HC premises after 11-hour long drama over bail

Imran Khan
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon