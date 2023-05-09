close

Imran Khan faces over 120 cases of treason, blasphemy across Pakistan

Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the court when the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday, is facing 121 cases across the country, including for committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.

Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the court when the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff, according to senior party leader Shireen Mazari.

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Terrorsim

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

