China officials expels Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's orders

China has announced expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa's ordering a Chinese consular official to leave over alleged threats he made against a Canadian lawmaker and his family

AP Beijing
China Flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
China has announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa's ordering a Chinese consular official to leave over alleged threats he made against a Canadian lawmaker and his family.

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said China was deploying a reciprocal countermeasure to Canada's unscrupulous move, which it said it firmly opposes.

It said the Canadian diplomat based in the business hub of Shanghai has been asked to leave by May 13 and that China reserves the right to take further actions in response.

Canada earlier on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is expelling a Chinese diplomat whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his relatives in Hong Kong.

A senior government official said Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei has five days to leave the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Canada

First Published: May 09 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

