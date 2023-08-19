Confirmation

Imran Khan's nephew to be tried in military court over May 9 violence

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Khan Niazi has been handed over to the military for trial over his alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, Dawn reported on Friday.

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Khan Niazi has been handed over to the military for trial over his alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, Dawn reported on Friday.
According to the report, Hassaan has been named as the prime suspect in the Jinnah House attack that took place in Lahore during the May 9 violence - triggered after the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief.
The report added that the police had arrested Hassaan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after which he was handed over to the military at the commanding officer's request.
Hassaan Niazi, who is also the party chief's focal person on legal affairs, was handed over to the Quetta police on August a day after his arrest late Sunday night from Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The development was confirmed by his father Hafeezullah Khan on his social media account.
However, the case in which Hassaan was apprehended remained unknown, as per The News International.

Earlier, the police had said that Hassaan was involved in May 9 riots and attack on sensitive military installations. "Niazi is wanted by the Lahore police for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore's Corps Commander House)," it added.
Hassaan's father, had filed a plea for his son's recovery, demanding that he be produced before the court.
During the hearing on Friday, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang submitted the police report before Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the HC.
Nahang informed the court about Hassaan's trial in a military court and his handover to the army. He also demanded Hassaan's meeting to be arranged with his parents, upon which the court asked the law officer to inform them when the meeting could be held, The News International reported.
"I can find out the procedures and rules in this regard, and inform accordingly," Nahang replied after which the court granted adjournment to clarify the procedures and rules.
Meanwhile, the ousted premier is behind bars at Attock Jail after a trial court in Islamabad found him guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022, and sentenced him to three years in prison along with a fine of PKR 1,00,000.
Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

Topics : Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan army

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

