Imran Khan's party-backed independent candidates lead in Pakistan elections

Votes are still being counted in Pakistan after Thursday's general election which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown

Imran Khan, Former Pak PM

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party-backed independent candidates seemed to be gaining the upper hand after the results of the general elections started trickling in on Friday following unusual delays that led to allegations of rigging.
Votes are still being counted in Pakistan after Thursday's general election which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

