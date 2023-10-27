close
Imran Khan's pleas for bail, cancellation of FIR in cipher case rejected

A special court in Pakistan on Monday indicted him along with his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case

Imran Khan, Former Pak PM

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
A Pakistani court on Friday rejected petitions by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan seeking bail and cancellation of the first FIR in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.
Khan, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country's embassy in Washington in March last year. A special court in Pakistan on Monday indicted him along with his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon