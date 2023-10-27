close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
LIVE: Wistron board okays plan for sale of India plant to Tatas for $125 mn

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Wistron

Wistron

iPhone-maker Wistron's board approves plan for sale of India plant to Tata Group for about $125 mn.

Reliance Jio Infocomm reports net profit of Rs 5,058 core in Q2 financial year 2024 (FY24).

Activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast over the Maratha quota issue entered the third day on Friday, said the Maharashtra government can convene a special one-day session of the state legislature to grant reservation to the community. He also said that if extension has been given to the committee appointed to devise ways to provide reservation to Marathas, then the Maharashtra government is conspiring not to grant quota to the community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7th edition of the country's biggest telecom industry event, 'India Mobile Congress 2023'. He has also launched 5G use-case labs in 100 academic institutions, aimed to foster academia-startup-industry collaboration, building competencies and making India future-ready for 6G technology.  This year, India Mobile Congress will introduce 'Aspire', a startup programme, that will lay emphasis on igniting the future of entrepreneurship growth among young innovators and industry delegates in the telecom and other digital domains.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Rajasthan, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday said that the ED is "running its image" by taking action at a time when the elections are around the corner. "The action should have been taken at the time of the paper leaks itself. The ED is ruining its image by taking action at a time when the elections are around the corner," Beniwal said while speaking to media persons in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the "poor" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 249 on Friday morning, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) daily bulletin, Delhi's AQI as of 4 p.m. on October 26 was 256. It was more than 243 recorded on October 25.

A White House Commission has recommended issuing an employment authorisation card and other necessary travel documents at the preliminary stage of the Green Card application processing system, a proposal if approved by the US president would be a big relief to thousands of foreign professionals, an overwhelming majority of whom are Indians. A recommendation on this was approved by the White House Commission for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Affairs on Thursday.

LinkedIN Icon