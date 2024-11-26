Business Standard
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Islamabad, 6 killed in violence

The violence has prompted the federal government to deploy the army in Islamabad along with shoot-at-sight orders, state-run media said on Tuesday

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap

The 72-year-old former premier, who has been in jail since August last year, issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24 (PTI/AP)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters reached the heart of Pakistan's capital on Tuesday after removing barricades and battling police in clashes that killed six security personnel and injured dozens.

Four paramilitary Rangers and two policemen were killed late Monday and over 100 security personnel injured when protesters marching towards D-Chowk turned violent, prompting the federal government to deploy the army in Islamabad along with shoot-at-sight orders, state-run media said on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old former premier, who has been in jail since August last year, issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a dictatorial regime.

 

Geo News shared footage, which showed Khan's supporters climbing on the shipping containers placed on the roads leading to D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

