Business Standard
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia signs $9 bn metals deals with firms including Vedanta, Zijin

Saudi Arabia signs $9 bn metals deals with firms including Vedanta, Zijin

The kingdom's growing mining industry is part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and cut reliance on fossil fuels.

Vedanta

Oil to metals conglomerate Vedanta will build copper facilities with a capital expenditure of 7.5 billion riyals at Ras Al-Khair. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters RIYADH
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed nine investment deals in metals and mining worth more than 35 billion riyals ($9.32 billion) with companies including India's Vedanta and China's Zijin Group. 
The deals were announced during the World Investment Conference in Riyadh by the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, a government programme under the Saudi government's National Investment Strategy. 
The kingdom's growing mining industry is part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and cut reliance on fossil fuels. The government hopes to attract $100 billion a year in foreign investment under the plan by 2030, achieving just over a quarter of that last year. 
 
Oil to metals conglomerate Vedanta will build copper facilities with a capital expenditure of 7.5 billion riyals at Ras Al-Khair, a conference presentation showed, including a smelter and refinery with capacity of 400,000 metric tons per annum (tpa) and a 300,000 tpa copper rod plant. 
The project will ensure domestic self-sufficiency in copper production and contribute an estimated 70 billion riyals to economic growth, according to the presentation. 
Zijin will invest 5 billion to 6 billion riyals, with a first phase focused on building a zinc smelter with capacity for 100,000 tpa of zinc ingots and 200,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. 
A second phase will see the construction of a lithium carbonate extraction facility to produce 60,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium carbonate, and in a final phase a copper refinery will be built with output of 200,000 tpa of copper cathodes and about 50,000 tpa of electrolytic copper foil. 

More From This Section

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

2,010 attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, affecting 1,705 families

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine, damage

Ukraine says Russian attack sets new record for number of drones used

Trump, Jinping, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

Trump tests Xi Jinping's appetite to play ball with early tariff threat

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian forces advance in Ukraine at fast pace, moving into Kurakhove

Demure

'Demure' becomes Dictionary.com's 2024 Word of the Year, fueled by TikTok

Australia's Hastings Technology Metals will build processing facilities for rare earth elements in several phases for a total investment of 5.6 billion to 7.2 billion riyals. 
The phases include a hydrometallurgical processing plant, a solvent extraction separation facility, a rare earth elements downstream processing facility and sourcing rare earth elements from mines in Saudi Arabia. 
Vancouver-based Platinum Group Metals is conducting studies with local firm Ajlan & Bros Mining to build a 1.9 billion riyal platinum group metals smelter and base metals refinery. Feedstock will come from South Africa's Waterberg mine, which the Canadian group is developing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vedanta

LIVE: Saudi Arabia signs $9.32 bn investment deals with firms including Vedanta

Vedanta

Vedanta to proceed with dollar bond sale in first post-Adani credit test

Vedanta

Vedanta tests offshore dollar bond demand amid Adani-induced uncertainty

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, Zomato, RIL, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium inks pact with Gail for natural gas supply at Odisha unit

Topics : Vedanta Saudi Arabia Investment China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon