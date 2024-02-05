Sensex (    %)
                        
Imran Khan accorded 'high-profile' status, to perform prison labour: Report

Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, are being kept separately as high-profile prisoners - in their capacity as a former prime minister and foreign minister

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi despite being high-profile prisoners will have to perform their prison labour inside the compound, according to a media report.
Both the leaders were convicted by a special court for a 10-year jail term in the cipher case and have been imprisoned in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, where their trial was held.
Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, are being kept separately as high-profile prisoners - in their capacity as a former prime minister and foreign minister, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

