In message to Iran, US deploys nuclear-powered submarine in Persian Gulf

The Pentagon deployed the nuclear-powered USS Florida attack submarine to the Persian Gulf region as the US makes a show of force as a deterrent to Iran, according to US defence

officials.

The Florida’s arrival was confirmed by the officials after the US Central Command posted on X, formerly Twitter, about an “Ohio-class” submarine in the region without specifying whether it was of the type that carries nuclear-armed ballistic

missiles.

The Florida, though nuclear powered, doesn’t carry nuclear weapons. It is one of four US Navy submarines converted from carrying sea-launched nuclear missiles to Tomahawk land-attack weapons and commandos.

The Florida’s arrival intensifies the defence departments’ efforts to dissuade Iran from carrying out what it says are proxy attacks on Israel, or more attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria.

US plans precision bombs transfer to Israel

President Joe Biden's administration has informed the US Congress that it is planning a $320 million transfer of precision bombs for Israel, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the administration sent formal notification on October 31 to congressional leaders of the planned transfer of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies, a type of precision guided weapon fired by warplanes. Citing correspondence it viewed, the Journal said weapons manufacturer Rafael USA would transfer the bombs to its Israeli parent company Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for use by the Israeli defence ministry. Earlier on Monday, the United Nations said Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children,” amplifying demands for a ceasefire as Palestinian health authorities said the death toll from Israel strikes had exceeded 10,000.

UN Security Council fails to agree on Israel-Hamas war

The UN Security Council on Monday failed again to agree on a resolution on the month-long Israel-Hamas war. Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The US is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza. “We talked about humanitarian pauses and we're interested in pursuing language on that score,” US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. “But there are disagreements within the council about whether that's acceptable,” he added.

Moreover, after more than a week of public pressure from the US for “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has allowed that his government might be open to only “little pauses” in its assault on Hamas. The Israeli leader sought to play down differences with his country's most vocal backer on the world stage at a time of rising scrutiny of the sharply rising civilian toll of fighting.