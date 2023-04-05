India abstains from vote on extending investigation into Ukraine war

India has abstained from voting on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution for an extension of the mandate of the investigation into alleged war crimes by a year.

The resolution was, anyhow, adopted as 28 countries supported the draft Resolution, while 17 countries abstained including India and only 2 countries were against this. It is pertinent to mention that China is one of the countries that were against the resolution.

After the voting, the Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted, "We salute delegations @UN_HRC that supported draft Res Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression - Extension of the mandate of Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. We note just 2 del's were against. War crimes accountability now!"

Earlier also, India abstained from any resolution on the Russia-Ukraine war. Last time, when India abstained in February, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said that India remains committed to multilateralism while reiterating calls for dialogue and diplomacy.

She made the statement after India abstained from voting on a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the need to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," Kamboj said.

Kamboj added that India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. She stated that India continues to provide both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to neighbours in the Global South.

She noted that reports from the ground reveal a complex scenario, with the conflict between the two nations intensifying on several fronts. Notably, 141 nations voted in favour of the resolution, while 32, including China and India, abstained, and seven voted against it at the UNGA.

"India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. We are providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, fuel, and of fertilizers, which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict," Kamboj said.

"The overall objective of today's Resolution seeking a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter is understandable. We also note the emphasis on increasing support by member states for diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, as well as support for the Secretary General's efforts to promote a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. However, reports from the ground portray a complex scenario, with the conflict intensifying on several fronts," India's permanent envoy to the UN added.

Kamboj stated further that India remains concerned over the situation in Ukraine as the conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives, with millions being rendered homeless.

She added that the reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were deeply worrying. In her address, Kamboj reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that this cannot be an era of war.