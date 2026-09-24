India-based research policy lab launched at UNGA to promote pro-worker AI

The Institute for Human Flourishing (IHF), an India-headquartered research and policy lab aimed at ensuring artificial intelligence (AI) creates economic opportunities for workers, was launched on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly week.

Founded by entrepreneur Ravi Venkatesan and led by Chief Executive Officer Urvashi Aneja, the initiative is backed by The Rockefeller Foundation and Schmidt Philanthropies, and has received formal endorsement from the Government of India's Expert Group on Human Flourishing.

Welcoming the initiative, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said, "India's approach to AI has been anchored in inclusion-technology as a public good that expands opportunity for all. Building rigorous evidence on how AI can strengthen livelihoods, particularly in the informal economy, complements the government's efforts under the IndiaAI Mission." IHF will create a Livelihoods Lab that will run live, co-designed demonstrations of human-AI collaboration, alongside an AI and Jobs Observatory to track worker experiences and develop a foundational Index of Human Flourishing to capture agency, dignity, capability, and economic security.