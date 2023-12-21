Sensex (    %)
                        
At UN meet, India calls for inclusive government structure in Afghanistan

India has said the formation of an inclusive and representative government structure, combating terrorism, and preserving the rights of women in Afghanistan is an immediate priority for it

India-Afghanistan flag, India Afghanistan flag

India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj said that as a contiguous neighbour to Afghanistan, a friend to its people and as a country with direct stakes in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, India was still concerned over th

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Describing the situation in Afghanistan is still one of concern, India has said the formation of an inclusive and representative government structure, combating terrorism, and preserving the rights of women, children, and minorities in Afghanistan is an immediate priority for it.
Addressing a Security Council meeting on the topic of Situation in Afghanistan' on Wednesday, India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj said that as a contiguous neighbour to Afghanistan, a friend to its people and as a country with direct stakes in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, India was still concerned over the situation in the country.
Our common and immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people, formation of an inclusive and representative government structure, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children, and minorities, Kamboj said.
India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.
Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban government has not honoured their earlier promises to give women the right to work and study. Women are excluded from most public spaces, and the restrictions have sparked global condemnation.
The deteriorating humanitarian situation, compounded by natural disasters such as the earthquake of October 2023, has had a devastating impact on the lives of the people, Kamboj said.
It is important for the international community to not lose its focus on Afghanistan, she reminded and added how the humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan needs to be prioritised given the distressing humanitarian situation in the country.
Between October 7 and 15, multiple earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and above hit western Afghanistan killing more than 2,000 people.
Kamboj also listed the steps that India has taken to deliver material humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and continued its educational scholarships for the Afghan students and reassured, Our humanitarian assistance will continue for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan.

India's development partnership has included more than 500 projects spread across each of the 34 provinces of the war-torn country in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building.
First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

