Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In Match 39 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 , Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 7). Afghanistan are having a dream run in the ICC World Cup, registering four wins in the competition and looking to book a place in the semifinal. Australia are just a win away from confirming a spot in the semifinals along with South Africa and India.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here Regarding the Playing 11, Afghanistan might drop Noor Ahmed and bring Naveen ul Haq into the XI, given that the team bowling second could have to tackle the dew factor. However, playing a mystery spinner might help their cause, as Noor could surprise the high-class Kangaroos batter with his variation in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is expected to replace Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green in Australia Playing 11.

Australia vs Afghanistan playing 11

Australia Playing 11 probable

David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad/Naveen-ul-haq.

Australia vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Australia have played against Afghanistan three times in 50-over cricket and emerged victorious in all the three occassions. The last time two teams locked horns in the ODI match was in 2019 ODI World Cup in England. This categorically depicts what Afghanistan assistan coach said in an interview to Business Standard that if the team play more of ODI cricket with well established nations, the chances of good performance maximises.

Total matches played: 3

Australia won: 3

Afghanistan won: 0

AUS vs AFG ODIs: Squads of both team

Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Afghanistan Squad for World Cup

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Australia vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

What is the venue of the AUS vs AFG World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

When will the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Australia vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and South Africa will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs AFG World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.