Asia Cup today's match: BAN vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Bangladesh would be under pressure against Afghanistan in match four of the Asia Cup 2023. They have lost one match already and another defeat would take them out of the continental tournament

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan would be confident when they face Bangladesh as Afghanis have won three out of the last four meetings in the ODIs between the two teams.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
In Match 4 of Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh will be up against Afghanistan at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Sunday, September 03, 2023. Bangladesh would be under tremendous pressure to win this match otherwise they will be relegated from the tournament without reaching the Super Four. Bangladesh can bring experienced Afif Hossain in the middle instead of Tanzid Hasan Tamim, the opener. However, a change in the playing 11 might not be on the team's minds as they failed as a unit and apart from Najmul Hossain Shanto none of the batters performed.

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11:

Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful IAFGam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan Probable Playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat.

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match prediction

If Bangladesh loses, the Tigers will miss two consecutive Asia Cup Super Four qualifications. In the 2022 Asia Cup, Bangla Tigers lost to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and were eventually knocked out of the tournament.

Afghanistan would be confident when they face Bangladesh as Afghanis have won three out of the last four meetings in the ODIs between the two teams. However, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team is also coming on the back of a four-match losing streak, including a 3-0 whitewash by Pakistan in a bilateral series in Sri Lanka in August.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head
  • Total matches played: 14
  • Afghanistan won: 06
  • Bangladesh won: 08
  • No result: 00

Squads

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Asia Cup 2023, Match 4: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India


Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan today (September 3) at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live toss take place in Lahore as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The BAN vs AFG live toss in Match 4 of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 3.

What is the match timing of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match according to Indian Standard Time?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 03, 2023.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. BAN vs AFG live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary.

Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match in India for free.
Topics : Asia Cup Afghanistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Shakib AL Hasan Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

