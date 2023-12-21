Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

S Korea orders Japanese cos to compensate wartime workers for forced labour

In two separate verdicts in 2018, the top South Korean court ordered Mitsubishi and Nippon Steel to compensate a total of 15 other Korean employees for forced labor

South Korea-Japan

South Korea-Japan

AP Seoul
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's top court ordered two Japanese companies to financially compensate more of their wartime Korean workers for forced labor, as it sided Thursday with its contentious 2018 verdicts that caused a huge setback in relations between the two countries.
But observers say Thursday's ruling won't likely hurt bilateral ties much since Seoul and Tokyo, now governed by different leaders, are pushing hard to bolster their partnerships in the face of shared challenges like North Korea's evolving nuclear threats and China's increasing assertiveness.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Supreme Court ruled that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must provide between 100 million and 150 million won ($76,700 and $115,000) in compensation to each of four plaintiffs bereaved families of its former employees who were forced to work for the company during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The court also said Nippon Steel Corp. must give 100 million won (about $76,700) to each of seven Korean plaintiffs for similar colonial-era forced labor.
In two separate verdicts in 2018, the top South Korean court ordered Mitsubishi and Nippon Steel to compensate a total of 15 other Korean employees for forced labor. That irked Japan, which has insisted all compensation issues were already settled by a 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized their diplomatic relations. But the 2018 South Korean court rulings said the treaty cannot prevent individual rights to seek compensations for forced labor because Japanese companies' use of such laborers were acts of illegality against humanity that were linked to Tokyo's illegal colonial occupation and its war of aggression.
In Thursday's ruling, the South Korean Supreme Court cited that argument in one of the 2018 verdicts, saying it paved the way for a judicial remedy for forced labor victims within Republic of Korea." Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called the ruling absolutely unacceptable" as it clearly violated the 1965 treaty.
The wrangling touched off by the 2018 rulings led to the two countries downgrading each other's trade status, and Seoul's previous liberal government threatening to spike a military intelligence-sharing pact. Their strained ties complicated efforts by the United States to build a stronger trilateral cooperation to counter challenges posed by North Korea and China.
The Seoul-Tokyo relations, however, began thawing after South Korea's current conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, announced in March that his country would use a local corporate fund to compensate the forced labor victims without demanding Japanese contributions. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later expressed sympathy for the suffering of Korean forced laborers during a Seoul visit. The two countries revived high-level talks and withdrew economic retaliatory steps against each other.

Also Read

ABB India to provide electrification, automation systems to AMNS India

Steel firms to hike qtrly contract prices after downward revision earlier

ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

North Korea launches missile after South Korea partially suspends pact

North Korea confirms it is closing some diplomatic missions abroad

Australia to send military personnel to protect cargo shipping in Red Sea

US, allies avoiding another veto of UN resolution on critical aid for Gaza

Nations around us reached moon, we have not risen from earth: Nawaz Sharif

US Judge blocks law that would have banned carrying firearms in public

Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China: Xi Jinping warns Biden

Eleven of the 15 former forced laborers or their families involved in the 2018 rulings had accepted compensation under Seoul's third-party reimbursement plan, but the remaining four still refuse to accept it, according to their support group.
I believe the South Korean government will continue its utmost effort in order to gain the understanding of the plaintiffs," Hayashi said.
Choi Eunmi, a Japan expert at South Korea's Asan Institute Policy Institute in Seoul, said Thursday's ruling won't likely cause big troubles in Korea-Japan relationships as South Korea has already determined how to handle such verdicts with the establishment of the domestic compensation fund.
Choi said that, because some forced labor victims refuse to accept compensation under the third-party reimbursement system, the South Korean fund hasn't completely resolved the issue. But she said an attempt by a future South Korean government to spike the system would undermine South Korea's credibility in Japan and deteriorate bilateral ties severely.
Yoon's push to improve ties with Japan drew strong backlash from some of the forced labor victims and liberal opposition politicians, who have demanded direct compensation from the Japanese companies. But Yoon defended his move, saying it's essential to boosting ties with Japan to jointly cope with North Korea's advancing nuclear arsenal, the intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and global supply chain challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea economy South Korea Japan companies law workers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon