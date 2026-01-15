India readies citizens' evacuation from Iran, first flight on Friday

India is making arrangements to evacuate its nationals from Iran as the security situation remains uncertain following a crackdown on nationwide protests, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, citing official sources.

However, since Iran lifted its Notam for commercial flights early on Thursday, the Indian government has started preparations to fly out Indian nationals who wish to return home.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued an urgent advisory asking Indian citizens to leave Iran and announced plans to facilitate their return amid growing safety concerns. The first evacuation flight is scheduled to fly from Tehran to New Delhi on Friday.

How are Indian students in Iran being registered for evacuation?

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said all Indian students in Iran have been registered and their details collected by the Indian Mission there.

“All students have been duly registered, the Indian embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am,” the association said in a statement, NDTV reported.

Estimates suggest that more than 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

The government is also exploring the option of using both civil and military transport aircraft for the evacuation, the report said.

The Indian Mission had earlier on Wednesday advised all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country.

It also asked Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin to remain cautious, avoid protest sites and stay in regular contact with the mission.

How are US warnings adding to tensions over Iran?

The evacuation plans come amid heightened international tension, with US President Donald Trump not ruling out military action against Iran.

“If they hang them, you’re going to see some things… We will take very strong action if they do such a thing,” Trump told CBS News on Wednesday.

In a message to protesters earlier this week, Trump said that “help is on the way”. He has also announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries that trade with Tehran.

How did the protests in Iran spread nationwide?

The protests in Iran began late last month in Tehran after the national currency, the rial, fell to record lows. What started as demonstrations over economic distress has since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving into broader demands for political change.

According to reports, the nationwide unrest has killed more than 2,500 people so far.