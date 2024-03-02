Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India emerges as top inbound tourist market for Nepal in February

Thailand is in fourth place with 4,799 inbound visitors, while the UK and Bangladesh ranked fifth and sixth in the list with 4,571 and 4,099 tourists respectively

Aeroplane, Flight

Nepal's tourism sector, which is badly affected by COVID-19, is expected to revive in 2024, and the February data is a positive indication, NTB Director Lamichhane said

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as Nepal's top inbound tourist market in February, the tourism authority here said on Saturday, as the key sector in the Himalayan nation is gradually witnessing recovery from the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of the total 97,426 tourists arriving in the country by air route last month, 25,578 were from India, followed by China with 9,180 and the US with 9,089 visitors, according to data published by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Thailand is in fourth place with 4,799 inbound visitors, while the UK and Bangladesh ranked fifth and sixth in the list with 4,571 and 4,099 tourists respectively.
According to NTB Director Mani Lamichhane, though the data showed over 25,000 Indians visiting Nepal in February, the actual number is much higher as a large number of tourists from India visited the country via land route.
In January, Nepal received 18,041 visitors from India.
The number of tourists arriving via air route in Nepal in February is 33 per cent up from February 2023, which witnessed arrival of 73,255 visitors. As compared to 2019, the pre-Covid 19 period, it was 95.12 per cent recovery. The number of tourists arrival in Nepal in February 2019 was 1,02,423, the NTB said.
Nepal's tourism sector, which is badly affected by COVID-19, is expected to revive in 2024, and the February data is a positive indication, NTB Director Lamichhane said.
As the tourism season starts after March, the number of visitors will significantly increase from next month, he said.

Also Read

Himalayan 450 set to launch today, check the latest features, prices, more

Thailand plans visa waivers for more Europeans in a bid to boost tourism

Nepal's 2023: High-level meetings with Indian, Chinese leaderships & quakes

Free tourist visas to 10-yr investor visas: How Thailand is luring Indians

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan's PM for second time

Suspected drone attack damages apartment building in St Petersburg

It's dirty now, says last surviving member of 1st team to climb Mt Everest

PPP's Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Pakistan dismisses US directions on probing alleged election rigging

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Tourist tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon