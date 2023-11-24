Himalayan 450 set to launch today, check the latest features, prices, more

One of the most anticipated bikes of 2023 is all set to launch in India today, November 24, at the RE Motoverse event, which will take place in Goa. Royal Enfield is set to unveil its all-new Himalayan aka Himalayan 450/452 in India. Ahead of its release, the two-wheeler manufacturer has already unveiled all its specs and motorcycle features. However, the company has not disclosed the price so far.

The Royal Enfield has changed the complete outlook of the all-new Himalayan 450, featuring a brand new twin-spar frame and larger capacity engine.

The new Himalayan introduced Sherpa 450 engine for the first time, the two-wheeler boasts liquid cooling along with lightweight components, including a forged piston. The bike gives you a premium feel with a superior riding experience, credit goes to its increased power output from its engine.

The Himalayan 450 is an inaugural model from the company featuring Ride-by-wire (RbW), introducing two distinct riding modes, i.e., Eco and Performance. Not only this, but the new Himalayan also comes with LED lighting throughout its design giving it a decent look.

Himalayan 450 Features

The brand-new Royal Enfield bike comes with a 452 cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 39.5 hp of maximum power at 8000 rpm, with 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.





The 43 mm USD forks at the front with 200 mm travel to take care of suspension duties coupled with a preload adjustable mono-shock at the back with 200 mm travel. The breaking of the motorcycle is handled by a 320 mm disc up front and a 270 mm disc at the back. The bike weighs 196 kg and comes with a 17-litre fuel tank. It runs on 21-inch front and 170-inch wheels, shod on dual-purpose tyres.

According to Bikewale, The Himalayan 450 ground clearance stands at 230 mm, and the front and rear forks have a 200 mm travel. The all-new bike has a 21-inch front wheel with an option to choose a tubeless spoke and a 17-inch at the back.

The new Himalayan gets a 4-inch circular TFT instrument cluster integrated with Google Maps, riding modes, LED lights all around, dual-purpose rear tail lights, spoked wheels and so on.

The Himalayan Bike will compete with the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, and Triumph Scramble 400 X.

What is the expected price of Himalayan 450?

The Himalayan 450 price is expected to be around Rs 2.60 lakh onward (Ex-showroom).