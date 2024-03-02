Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

It's dirty now, says last surviving member of 1st team to climb Mt Everest

Kanchha Sherpa, 91, was among the 35 members in the team that put New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay atop the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak on May 29, 1953

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

AP Kathmandu
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The only surviving member of the mountaineering expedition that first conquered Mount Everest said Saturday that the world's highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected.
Kanchha Sherpa, 91, was among the 35 members in the team that put New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay atop the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak on May 29, 1953.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It would be better for the mountain to reduce the number of climbers, Kanchha said in an interview in Kathmandu on Saturday, Right now there is always a big crowd of people at the summit.
Since the first conquest, the peak has been climbed thousands of times, and it gets more crowded every year. During the spring climbing season in 2023, 667 climbers scaled the peak, but that brought in thousands of support staff to the base camp between the months of March and May.
There have been concerns about the number of people living on the mountain for months on end, generating trash and waste, but authorities have no plans to cut down on the number of permits they issue to climbers.
There are rules that require climbers to bring down their own trash, equipment and everything they carry to the mountain or risk losing their deposit, but monitoring has not been very effective.
It is very dirty now. People throw tins and wrappings after eating food. Who is going to pick them up now? Kanchha said. Some climbers just dump their trash in the crevasse, which would be hidden at that time but eventually it will flow down to base camp as the snow melts and carries them downward.
For the Sherpas, Everest is Qomolangma or goddess mother of the world, and is revered by their community. They generally perform religious rituals before climbing the peak.
They should not be dirtying the mountain. It is our biggest god and they should not be dirtying the gods, he said Qomolangma is the biggest god for the Sherpas but people smoke and eat meat and throw them on the mountain.

Also Read

Nepal's 2023: High-level meetings with Indian, Chinese leaderships & quakes

Mount Everest climbers must bring their excreta back to base: Nepal

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal: Kandy weather forecast today (September 4)

EAM to co-chair India-Nepal Joint Commission meet in Kathmandu on 4 Jan

PPP's Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Pakistan dismisses US directions on probing alleged election rigging

Sweden joins Nato bidding farewell to more than 2 centuries of neutrality

WTO fails on major reforms, extends digital tariff ban in Abu Dhabi meeting

AI firms face growing list of lawsuits as new tools spark fresh questions

Kanchha was just a young man when he joined the Hillary-Tenzing expedition. He was among the three Sherpas to go the last camp on Everest along with Hillary and Tenzing. They could not go any further because they did not have a permit.
They first heard of the successful ascent on the radio, and then were reunited with the summit duo at Camp 2.
We all gathered at Camp 2 but there was no alcohol so we celebrated with tea and snacks, he said. We then collected whatever we could and carried it to base camp.
The route they opened up from the base camp to the summit is still used by climbers. Only the section from the base camp to Camp 1 over the unstable Khumbu Icefall changes every year.
Kanchha has four children, eight grandchildren and a 20-month-old great-granddaughter. He lives with family in Namche village in the foothills of Mount Everest, where the family runs a small hotel catering to trekkers and climbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mount Everest Mt Everest Mountaineers Mountaineering Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon