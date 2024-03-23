India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India strongly condemns the heinous terror attack in Moscow and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Russia in this hour of grief.

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," Modi said in a post on X.

"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he said.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.