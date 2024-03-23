Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chinese firm which stole Tesla battery tech, peddled it on YouTube, says US

The US alleges Pflugbeil and another defendant started selling Tesla's proprietary battery production technology from their own startup in China

Tesla, Tesla car, Elon Musk

Tesla (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The owner of a Chinese company accused of stealing Tesla Inc.’s battery assembly line technology, advertised the electric car manufacturer’s product on YouTube and LinkedIn, a federal prosecutor said Friday.
 
Klaus Pflugbeil, a Canadian and German national, hoped the scheme could help him reap sales “in the seven figures,” prosecutor Ellen Sise said at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The US alleges Pflugbeil and another defendant started selling Tesla’s proprietary battery production technology from their own startup in China. Pflugbeil was arrested in Nassau County, New York, Tuesday after attempting to sell the technology to undercover agents posing as Long Island businesspeople, prosecutors said.

Court documents didn’t name the victim company but described it instead as a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, providing further details that matched Tesla. A source familiar with the matter confirmed Tesla is in fact the company from whom the defendants are accused of stealing trade secrets.

“The defendant specifically said he was selling stolen trade secrets on LinkedIn and YouTube,” Sise said. “He specifically mentioned the victim company.” 
 
Pflugbeil was a former employee of Hibar Systems, a Canadian company that sold technology for battery manufacturing that Tesla acquired in 2019. Pflugbeil and his co-defendant had drawings and documents that allowed them to copy the manufacturing process, prosecutors said.

His lawyer, Nicholas Lewin, declined to comment after the hearing. Pflugbeil’s co-defendant, Yilong Shao, remains at large, the US said.

US Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo Friday agreed to release Pfugbeil on $1 million bond secured by $150,000 in cash and ordered him to be confined to the Sarasota, Florida home of his aunt and uncle.

Sise had said Pflugbeil faced a possible 10 years in prison if convicted and argued he posed a flight risk because he could flee to China, which has no extradition treaty with the US. 

Also Read

Battery maker IBC raises $35 mn to fund manufacturing expansion in India

iOS 17.4: Apple to display elaborative battery health information on iPhone

Tesla planning to bring in smaller batteries for its India car: Report

Here's why you should keep an eye on Tata Motors shares on Tuesday, March 5

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Trump's social media company to go public, likely listing on Nasdaq

Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in attack; Isis claims responsibility

Russian agency investigating assault on concert hall as terrorist attack

Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to halt Rafah offensive, tensions escalate

Deadliest terror attack in decade shakes Russia after Putin's vote triumph

Topics : Google Chinese government US government Tesla Tesla Motors YouTube

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon