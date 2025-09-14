Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Indian-Americans donate more to Democrats than Republicans: Study

Indian-Americans donate more to Democrats than Republicans: Study

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Indian-Americans donated $46.6 million to Democratic candidates compared to $16.3 million to Republican candidates

Press Trust of India Houston
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Indian-Americans overwhelmingly favour Democratic candidates, contributing nearly three times more to their campaigns than to Republicans, a new study shows.

The research, titled An Emerging Lobby: An Analysis of Campaign Contributions from Indian-Americans (19982022),was conducted by Karnav Popat and Vishnu Prakash of Ashoka University, along with Joyojeet Pal of the University of Michigan.

Study, released in September 2025, analysed two decades of political donations using Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets.

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Indian-Americans donated $46.6 million to Democratic candidates compared to $16.3 million to Republican candidates. In 2016, only 0.6 per cent of Indian-American contributions went to then-President Donald Trump's campaign.

 

The study found that Indian-Americans' contributions are concentrated in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and academia, enhancing their political visibility.

Indian-Americans now number over 4.9 million, with six elected to Congress in the 2024 elections.

While the study does not cover the 2024 cycle, it underscores the community's growing political engagement and consistent preference for Democratic candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

